Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,170,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 10.65% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $275,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FV. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,049,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,973,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 459,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,360,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 295,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter.

FV stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

