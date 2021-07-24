Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Norfolk Southern worth $245,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $265.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

