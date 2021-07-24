Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 202,081 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $258,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH stock opened at $283.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.75.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.