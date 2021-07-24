Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.33% of FactSet Research Systems worth $272,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $345.23 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.