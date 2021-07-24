Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,039,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $254,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.95. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

