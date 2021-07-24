Morgan Stanley Has $245.50 Million Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.14% of Avalara worth $245,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 427.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. Insiders sold 107,798 shares of company stock valued at $14,756,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $166.42 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.22 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.09.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

