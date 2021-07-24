Morgan Stanley Has $256.85 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.49% of Tyler Technologies worth $256,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $497.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $498.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.00.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.