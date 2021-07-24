Morgan Stanley Has $261.62 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200,902 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.71% of Royal Gold worth $261,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $3,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Royal Gold by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RGLD. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.38.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.80. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

