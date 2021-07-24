Morgan Stanley Has $266.32 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Illinois Tool Works worth $266,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after buying an additional 340,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after buying an additional 251,114 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after buying an additional 224,627 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.47.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $226.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.59. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.54 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

