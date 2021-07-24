Morgan Stanley Has $271.55 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,574,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Dominion Energy worth $271,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

