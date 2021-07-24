Morgan Stanley Has $271.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,574,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Dominion Energy worth $271,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,659,000 after buying an additional 64,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,524,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,873,000 after buying an additional 177,937 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

