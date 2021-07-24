Morgan Stanley Has $272.37 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.33% of FactSet Research Systems worth $272,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,394,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,174,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $345.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

