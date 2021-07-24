Morgan Stanley Has $276.47 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Airbnb worth $276,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $316,298,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $246,807,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $306,818,000. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $221,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,143,023 shares of company stock valued at $449,159,369 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.94.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.