Morgan Stanley Has $276.47 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Airbnb worth $276,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion and a PE ratio of -8.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,143,023 shares of company stock worth $449,159,369. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

