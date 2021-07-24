Morgan Stanley Has $278.39 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 588,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $278,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN opened at $586.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $541.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $660.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

