Morgan Stanley Has $278.39 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $278,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.89.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $586.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $660.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

