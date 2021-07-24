Morgan Stanley Has $280.44 Million Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 432,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.31% of MicroStrategy worth $280,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $539.71 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $115.87 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

