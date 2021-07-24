Morgan Stanley Has $292.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $292,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $248.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $177.78 and a 1 year high of $248.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

