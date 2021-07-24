Morgan Stanley Has $297.33 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,375,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,826 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of U.S. Bancorp worth $297,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,908 shares of company stock worth $5,948,505. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.18. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.