Morgan Stanley Has $303.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,363 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 10.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $303,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,354,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,771,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,764,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 57,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.