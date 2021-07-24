Morgan Stanley Has $310.78 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 12.00% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $310,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,938,000 after acquiring an additional 923,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 510,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,800,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,313,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,625,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 106,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV opened at $74.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $82.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.09.

