Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 346.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,185,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of Discovery worth $246,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Discovery by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

