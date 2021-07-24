Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,768,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 186,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Newmont worth $287,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 46,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $7,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $2,947,266 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

