Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 674,309 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $275,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 339,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after buying an additional 71,693 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 220,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALXN. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $182.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

