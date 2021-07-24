Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.68% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $259,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after acquiring an additional 44,341 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 43.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 32.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $46.35 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

