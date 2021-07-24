Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,310 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $289,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO opened at $173.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.88 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

