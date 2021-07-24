Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,200,902 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.71% of Royal Gold worth $261,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $116.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.80. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

