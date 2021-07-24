Morgan Stanley Purchases 186,209 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,768,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Newmont worth $287,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Newmont by 9,756.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Newmont by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after purchasing an additional 236,632 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $2,947,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $60.11 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.