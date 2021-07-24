Morgan Stanley Purchases 300,048 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,370,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Peloton Interactive worth $266,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 218.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after buying an additional 570,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $121.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 196.05 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.68 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 913,100 shares worth $101,899,388. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

