Morgan Stanley Purchases 341,965 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 8.84% of Cedar Fair worth $249,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,739,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,936,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,193,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUN opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.83) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

