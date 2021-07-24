Morgan Stanley Purchases 341,965 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 8.84% of Cedar Fair worth $249,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $154,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $202,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUN opened at $42.02 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.19.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

