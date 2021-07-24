Morgan Stanley Purchases 4,074,603 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 186.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Synchrony Financial worth $254,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 92,493 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

