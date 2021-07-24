Morgan Stanley Purchases 506,730 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,730 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.27% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $257,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

