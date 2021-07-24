Morgan Stanley Purchases 56,710 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,137,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $284,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VONG opened at $73.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.30. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $73.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.