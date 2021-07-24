Morgan Stanley Purchases 56,710 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $284,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 464,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $73.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.