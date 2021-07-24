Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.68% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $259,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.43. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

