Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Public Storage worth $267,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $383,136,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSA opened at $313.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.81. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $315.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.