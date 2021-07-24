Morgan Stanley Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.09% of ONEOK worth $245,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,665,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,684,000 after acquiring an additional 469,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $134,188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 531,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.53.

NYSE:OKE opened at $52.95 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

