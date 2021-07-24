Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,730 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.27% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $257,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,285,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after acquiring an additional 114,969 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,401,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 458,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

