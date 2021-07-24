Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.51% of NanoString Technologies worth $282,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 152,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,588 shares of company stock worth $9,802,108. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NSTG opened at $61.22 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

