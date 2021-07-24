Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.09% of ONEOK worth $245,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 8,109.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 53,120 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.53.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

