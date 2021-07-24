Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,134,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,286 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.06% of Slack Technologies worth $249,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WORK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $2,173,841.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,776,128.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $4,837,175.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,221,366.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.