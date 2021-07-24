Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,387,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,918,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $295,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.8% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

