Morgan Stanley Sells 432,642 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 432,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.31% of MicroStrategy worth $280,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after buying an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $90,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,517,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,137,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 119.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $539.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $548.52. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.87 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. On average, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

