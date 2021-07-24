Morgan Stanley Sells 650,766 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of DuPont de Nemours worth $250,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 277,803 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $74.22 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

