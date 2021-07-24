Morgan Stanley Sells 85,189 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Norfolk Southern worth $245,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,679,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $58,599,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Shares of NSC opened at $265.32 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

