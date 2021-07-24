Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.14% of Avalara worth $245,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 335.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 427.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,798 shares of company stock worth $14,756,290. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $166.42 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

