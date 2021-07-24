Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,326 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.98% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $276,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

VHT stock opened at $255.45 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $194.51 and a 12-month high of $255.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

