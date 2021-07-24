Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,036,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,185,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of ViacomCBS worth $272,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,666,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 69.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 41.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIAC. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

