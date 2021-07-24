Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747,185 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $264,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 197,426 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 117,819 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.